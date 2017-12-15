Shortland Street cliffhanger: 'Lives will be lost'

As the 25th Anniversary year of Shortland Street continues, the show’s famous Christmas cliffhanger screens tomorrow night and as always, the question is: who is in the firing line?

After a massive year that saw cast and crew survive a volcanic eruption, the arrival of the Cult and Harry Warner’s penis go global, a source close to the production says it’s a thriller and “lives will be lost”.

“It’s definitely not what you will be expecting. It will keep you guessing right up to the very end,” the insider revealed to Spy.

So who will go? Though it seems someone is set on destroying the Warners, they’re not the only ones in the firing line. This exclusive image from Monday’s final episode has left us wondering whether Esther Samuels’ (played by Ngahuia Piripi) heart is about to give up for good as she falls out of a car.

Viewers of the popular soap will know that she has been battling heart issues and though the star revealed her real life medical scare with breast cancer recently, she is cagey about the fate of her character.

“I can’t reveal too much right now, but I will say that I’m looking forward to a really long break over summer.”