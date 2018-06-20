Shortland Street's real life romance

Her on screen marriage seems to be falling apart but Kiwi actors Ngahuia Piripi and Teone Kahu’s love life off screen is real.

The Shortland Street stars spoke to Woman’s Day about their not so ‘typical fairy-tale.’

"We met while working on a play three years ago, but it wasn't till he started the show in 2016 that we got together," says 27-year-old Ngahuia.

However, their romance had a rocky start.

"We clashed immediately," she confesses.

"After our very first scene that we shot together, I wanted to murder him! He was telling me what to do and I was like, 'Don't tell me what to do – you just started and I've been here for much longer!'"

"We didn't plan for it to happen, but for some reason, we just kept bumping into each other – at the supermarket, at the same party, then work. That's what made us think maybe we should give this a shot," says Teone, 25.

The couple kept their relationship secret at first, only telling close friends.

"We were together, but no-one knew at that early stage…That was us just trying to keep things professional – we didn't want it to blow up. Lucy knew right from the get-go, but I also didn't want to make it too awkward for her by telling everyone."

"Working together on Shorty was a good test. It really showed us how much we cared about each other," added Teone.

Very cute guys! We wish you the very best.