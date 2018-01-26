Shortland Street wants your babies

Shortland Street is on the hunt for a new acting star.

The Kiwi soap is seeking out a very young actor to join the cast to make their acting debut.

In a funny social media post, Shorty actors Reuben Miller and Luke Patrick say the show is keen to hear from any west Aucklanders who have babies born between January 1 – 14 this year.

They want a ‘pakeha’ baby for the new role and say they “are not being racist.”

“The baby is the fruit of two European, pakeha, characters on the show. We just don’t want to put any question in the mind of the audience for them to think that maybe he’s not that person’s baby, so we have to be strict about it.”

There have already been more than 40 submissions including “a lot of gorgeous picture of Polynesian and Maori babies.”

If your baby has got what it takes to be Shortland Street’s next baby star, send your photos to fanmail@shortlandstreet.co.nz