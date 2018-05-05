DWTS: Shavaughn's trip to the emergency room

Shavaughn Ruakere almost broke the internet with her figure-hugging catsuit in her Dancing with the Stars debut — but Spy can reveal she almost broke something else.

The former Shortland Street star needed a late dash to hospital after hurting her back during her first performance on Three’s reality show.

Ruakere continued the routine with dance partner Enrique Johns despite landing awkwardly across his leg near the end of the cha-cha.

She earned the night’s third highest score but her injury saw her ferried to A&E later in the week to ensure there was no serious damage.

“This dance world is brutal,” Ruakere told Spy. “My left foot is all sore and swollen also.”

The 40-year-old has been forced to take time out from rehearsals to have treatment on her ankle — but is determined to continue to support her chosen charity, The Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ruakere has a history of breast cancer in her wh?nau and is part of a tight-knit group of friends including Hollie Smith and Clarke Gayford who lost their friend Helena McAlpine to the disease in 2015.

“It feels like something that affects so many in our country — women and men,” Ruakere said.

“I’ve seen first-hand how committed and compassionate the wonderful foundation w?hine are, and I’d love to be able to help them continue their awesome work.”

Ruakere and her good friend PR star Anna Jobsz are hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast at Mr Tom’s in Ponsonby on Friday as part of a nationwide fundraise this month.

The actress may even wear the infamous catsuit.

“I was in hysterics when Enrique told me, ‘girl I’ve got just the thing for you to wear,’ and pulled it out of a box. First thoughts were definitely ‘no freaking way,’ but what can I say? The boy is persuasive.”

Ruakere was also involved in another DWTS mishap. She crashed at fellow contestant Gilda Kirkpatrick’s palatial Orakei pad after a post-show party on Sunday night — and left fake tan all over the sheets.