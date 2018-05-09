Shav’s embarrassing DWTS rehearsal moment

With the third week heating up on Dancing with the Stars all the Kiwi celebrities are taking their dance routines very seriously.

Shavaughan Ruakere is taking every opportunity to practice her moves – even in the bathroom.

Head DWTS judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup caught her dancing up a storm in the women’s toilets whilst her hair was full of dye.

“What are you doing?!” says Sacre-Dallerup.

“ Ahhh!” screams Rurakere.

“Yes I was practicing! Yes I am getting my hair dyed and I was practicing the splits in the bathroom, haha.”

Good on you girl! Practice makes perfect.