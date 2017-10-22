Shailene Woodley comforts Volavola after loss

Hollywood star Shailene Woodley has been spotted comforting her Kiwi rugby star boyfriend after his team suffered a loss yesterday.

The pair were spotted laughing and kissing after the Mitre 10 Cup Semi Final match between Canterbury and North Harbour in Christchurch on Saturday.

Ben Volavola's team North Harbour lost the game 35-24 but it was a good game for his new celebrity girlfriend to be watching.



He kicked off the game by sprinting his way through several defenders to score a solo try.

After the game, he met Shailene in the stands and looked like the happiest man in the stadium as the pair kissed.

The couple met in Fiji while filming her new movie Adrift earlier this year. She is now continuing filming in West Auckland.