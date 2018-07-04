Seven Sharp fans loving Toni and Jeremy

Toni Street is keeping Hilary Barry’s seat warm this week on Seven Sharp.

Street left the prime time current affairs show late last year to focus on her morning breakfast show on The Hits and also to welcome a new baby boy due in August.

Seven Sharp’s Instagram page shared a cheeky snap of Jerry and Toni saying, “we know we’re in safe hands when Toni’s at the desk!”

Fans commented on the post saying how much they are loving the new on-screen combo.

“I wish you were back on seven sharp for good we miss your smiley face your hard to beat on that show.”

“Welcome back Toni - a lovely familiar face while Hilary has her break.”

“Better combo you two!”

“Please stay!!! SS is a million times better with you on air.”

“So nice having u back on seven sharp Toni. Wish it was for ever.”

Hilary Barry is on holiday in Hawaii and will be back on Seven Sharp after her well-deserved break.