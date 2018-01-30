Secret wedding for MKR judge Manu

It looks like our favourite Frenchman is officially off the market.

My Kitchen Rules judgegot married in secret to his long-term girlfriend Clarissa Weerasena.

In a cute Instagram post, he confirmed the rumours with a gorgeous photo of the couple.

“I’ve often said don’t believe what you read in the press but now you hear it from the horse's mouth, yes it’s true I am married!”

“Last week I married the love of my life Clarissa in a beautiful intimate ceremony. We had a wonderful day surrounded by family and friends and lots of love and laughter.”

The couple apparently wed at a private ceremony in front of 20 guests in North Queensland last week at Elandra Resort.

Manu and Clarissa got engaged in 2013 and have a two-year-old daughter, Charlee and a 13-year-old son Jonti from Manu’s previous relationship with ex-partner Ronnie Morshead.