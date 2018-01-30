Secret wedding for MKR judge Manu
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
It looks like our favourite Frenchman is officially off the market.
My Kitchen Rules judgegot married in secret to his long-term girlfriend Clarissa Weerasena.
In a cute Instagram post, he confirmed the rumours with a gorgeous photo of the couple.
“I’ve often said don’t believe what you read in the press but now you hear it from the horse's mouth, yes it’s true I am married!”
“Last week I married the love of my life Clarissa in a beautiful intimate ceremony. We had a wonderful day surrounded by family and friends and lots of love and laughter.”
The couple apparently wed at a private ceremony in front of 20 guests in North Queensland last week at Elandra Resort.
Manu and Clarissa got engaged in 2013 and have a two-year-old daughter, Charlee and a 13-year-old son Jonti from Manu’s previous relationship with ex-partner Ronnie Morshead.