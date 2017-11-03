Sam Smith's unlikely new Kiwi love

Sam Smith has fallen head over heels in love with a Kiwi lad and "can't wait to meet him" in person.

But it's not the kind of love you might think; the pop star was totally won over by...a 9-year-old.

Stace and Flynny from The Hits interviewed Sam Smith following his NZ tour announcement and Flynny told him all about what a big fan his son Leo is.

"He's gotta be one of your biggest fans, he plays your songs all the time, he reads all about you, he's always telling me facts about you that he's read on the internet," Flynny told the star.

He then played a recording of young Leo asking Smith a question of his own: "My favourite Sam Smith song is Like I Can and I wanted to ask you what your favourite song is that you have written," Leo said.

And when Leo was done, Smith immediately gushed: "Oh my God, I'm in love with Leo! Aw...I really, really, really wanna meet you, I'm gonna make this happen, we've gotta see each other!"

He thanked Leo for listening to his music and later added again: "I have to meet him. I'm gonna sort this out."

Sam Smith will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on November 2, where hopefully we'll get to see young Leo meet his idol. Too cute.