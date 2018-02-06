Sam Neill's Twitter romance gets 'serious'

Kiwi star Sam Neill is said to be in a "serious" relationship after a whirlwind romance - on Twitter.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor began publicly dating Australian journalist Laura Tingle last month, according to the Daily Mail.

But some super cute exchanges between the pair began on Twitter as early as last March.

Sam tagged his new sweetheart in a post in which he claimed he was not allowed into Malcolm Turnbull's victory party after the election saying: "Perhaps the Libs have a thing about beards".

The night they wouldn't let us into @TurnbullMalcolm's victory party.

Perhaps the Libs have a thing about beards. @latingle pic.twitter.com/dbAPTP1Yjs — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 29, 2017

And Laura followed up with a sassy: "Evidence suggests they have a thing about talent".

Hmm possibly. Evidence suggests they have a thing about talent Sam — Laura Tingle (@latingle) March 29, 2017

Then in April, SBS Rockwiz host Julia Zemiro tweeted about casting the pair in a remake of Thunderbirds, as Lady Penelope and Parker the chauffeur - a pair which, in the original show appear together in almost every single episode.

Laura responded: "Works for me...As do chauffeurs uniforms".

They've been tweeting in-jokes and tagging each other for months, and when one of Sam's followers said they were "desperately in love" with him, Laura replied: "You're only human."

A friend of the couple reportedly told The Australian the relationship was "serious", and that the pair met through mutual friends.

However The Brisbane Times reported they met after Sam reached out after he saw her on television.

Either way, it's too cute. Who needs Tinder when you've got Twitter?