Sam Hayes’ sexy slow dance gets rave reviews

Samantha Hayes turned up the heat on Dancing with the Stars with a sultry paso doble with her partner.

Judge Julz even said her performance should have been called “Fifty Shades of Sam” – a reference to the raunchy book and movie series Fifty Shades of Grey.

The newsreader has been previously criticised for her lack of ‘emotion’ on the dancefloor and judges urged her to seek acting training to help her “open up”.

Hayes took the advice seriously and went to Kiwi actor and comedian Madeleine Sami for pre-performance training that clearly paid off.

Sam topped the DWTS leader board this week with a score of 26 – the biggest score yet this series.

Dancing to Beyonce's Halo, fans took to social media to rave about her intimate performance - but they weren't too sure about her underwear.

Madeleine Sami, Beyoncé, and a much more relaxed Sam Hayes slinking her way across the stage. Lovely! #DWTSNZ — ante meridian (@dizzydover) May 21, 2018

I really like that, Sam. That was good. I have no idea what was going on, but it was good! #DWTSNZ — Kyle | #BeMorePirate (@xarcrius) May 21, 2018

Samantha Hayes or Samantha Slays?! Sam looked gorgeous and did an amazing job #DWTSNZ — Janna Cachola (@JannaCachola) May 21, 2018

DWTS judges were also impressed.

"Fifty Shades of Sam! Whatever Madeleine did, I liked it. You had a Cuban hip to die for..." said Julz.

"Lovely straight legs, you were sexy, sultry and seductive. you have raised the bar in this competition," said Rachel.