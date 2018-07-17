Sam Hayes denies romance with DWTS partner

Dancing With the Stars champion Samantha Hayes has set the record straight on her relationship with dance partner Aaron Gilmore.

While fans took to Twitter throughout the series to speculate on a romantic connection between the pair, it seems they are nothing more than good friends.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Hayes said despite speculation it wasn’t a love story.

“We’re just good friends and we enjoyed dancing together, and the judges did tell me I needed to dial up the emotions, so that was where that chemistry came from.”

Dialing up the emotions paid off for Hayes who took home the glitterball trophy after beating out Jess Quinn, Chris Harris and Shavaughn Ruakere in an intense two-hour finale.

After spending 14 weeks together Hayes and Gilmore will still continue to hang out together as friends.

“After spending every day with him for three months, it would be strange if we didn’t,” she said.

It seems the show has left a lasting impact on her as the Newshub presenter said she isn’t ready to hang her dancing shoes up just yet.

“After giving myself a bit of a break, I’ll look into the studio and learning some new moves.”