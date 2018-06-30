Sam and Keisha's Aussie takeover

Kiwi acting legend Sam Neill and Oscar-nominated actress Keisha Castle-Hughes are in New South Wales filming with Australia’s best.

Neill is filming a movie in Palm Beach. famed for its expensive beach houses, while Castle-Hughes is in a TV series in Sydney.

Neill stars alongside mate Bryan Brown in a movie, also called Palm Beach, and directed by Brown’s wife — and co-star in the 80s mini-series The Thorn Birds — Rachel Ward.

This week 70-year-old Neill, who looks to be having a ball with Brown, wished his friend a happy 71st birthday by jokingly teaching him how to text on social media.

Palm Beach also stars Greta Scacchi, Jacqueline McKenzie and English actor Richard E. Grant. Another Kiwi actor, former Wentworth star Aaron Jeffery, also has a part.

It is a drama-comedy about a group of lifelong friends reuniting to celebrate a special birthday, the beach providing a stunning backdrop for the unfolding drama.





Keisha Castle-Hughes in Sydney.

Secrets come to the surface as the characters enjoy their reunion with parties and over-the-top dinners.

Down the coast in Sydney, Castle-Hughes is enjoying all the city has to offer, dining out at iconic restaurants and even going to see Priscilla the Musical with her partner Jimmy Uddo.

The Whale Rider star has been filming a four-part drama for SBS called The Ropes, with Aussie veteran Jack Thompson. The series revolves around boxing and is described as a sexy, gritty drama that is fast-paced and full of heart.

It follows aspiring Iraqi-Australian boxing trainer Amirah Al-Amir, played by Nicole Chamoun, who idolises her world champion father Sami. While working in the family gym, Amirah negotiates a professional debut match for her hard-nosed fighter Jess O’Connor (Castle-Hughes) much to the fury of her father.

It’s a busy time for Castle-Hughes, 28, who also has two movies in post-production, Tone-Deaf and Wellwood.