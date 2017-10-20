‘Sad Hosking’ turned into a meme

Friday, 20 October 2017, 1:36PM
'Sad' Mike Hosking hosting Seven Sharp.

It’s pretty common knowledge that Kiwi broadcaster Mike Hosking is a proud National supporter.

So when news broke last night that Labour MP Jacinda Adern was crowned New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, it was a hard one for Hosking to swallow while reporting the news live on Seven Sharp.

You could see the disappointment spread across his face – and the internet has exploded with hilarious memes today.

Here’s Hosking’s face when he first announced the news on Seven Sharp:

Comments flooded social media with people saying it “looked like he was going to burst into tears”.

In this one, Hosking’s expression really says it all.

He was, said another, “shook”.

You could say he was rather BLUE.

Perhaps this happened during one of Seven Sharp’s ad breaks as they awaited the news from Winston Peters?

Hauraki’s Matt and Jerry say “Mike Hosking is on suicide watch after communist chicky babe steals election #LikeMike #Decision17

