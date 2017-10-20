‘Sad Hosking’ turned into a meme

It’s pretty common knowledge that Kiwi broadcaster Mike Hosking is a proud National supporter.

So when news broke last night that Labour MP Jacinda Adern was crowned New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, it was a hard one for Hosking to swallow while reporting the news live on Seven Sharp.

You could see the disappointment spread across his face – and the internet has exploded with hilarious memes today.

Here’s Hosking’s face when he first announced the news on Seven Sharp:

This picture of Mike Hosking is giving me life pic.twitter.com/68t2ozTo4x — Basement Theatre NZ (@Basementspace) October 19, 2017

Comments flooded social media with people saying it “looked like he was going to burst into tears”.

#MikeHosking looks like he's going to burst into tears. — Jacqui Sawada (@jacerena1) October 19, 2017

In this one, Hosking’s expression really says it all.

He was, said another, “shook”.

You could say he was rather BLUE.

Perhaps this happened during one of Seven Sharp’s ad breaks as they awaited the news from Winston Peters?

Just popped out for a snack during the ad break. pic.twitter.com/AoFNdc6GT9 — Perfect Mike Hosking (@MikePerfectHosk) October 19, 2017

Hauraki’s Matt and Jerry say “Mike Hosking is on suicide watch after communist chicky babe steals election #LikeMike #Decision17”