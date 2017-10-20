‘Sad Hosking’ turned into a meme
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Friday, 20 October 2017, 1:36PM
It’s pretty common knowledge that Kiwi broadcaster Mike Hosking is a proud National supporter.
So when news broke last night that Labour MP Jacinda Adern was crowned New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, it was a hard one for Hosking to swallow while reporting the news live on Seven Sharp.
You could see the disappointment spread across his face – and the internet has exploded with hilarious memes today.
Here’s Hosking’s face when he first announced the news on Seven Sharp:
This picture of Mike Hosking is giving me life pic.twitter.com/68t2ozTo4x— Basement Theatre NZ (@Basementspace) October 19, 2017
Comments flooded social media with people saying it “looked like he was going to burst into tears”.
#MikeHosking looks like he's going to burst into tears.— Jacqui Sawada (@jacerena1) October 19, 2017
In this one, Hosking’s expression really says it all.
October 19, 2017
He was, said another, “shook”.
Dudes, Mike Hosking is SHOOK #decision17 pic.twitter.com/7pNSu15JHr— Renee Church (@Reneethe60s) October 19, 2017
You could say he was rather BLUE.
💙💙😭 pic.twitter.com/mSTKDr9ivX— Ross Flahive (@RossFlahive) October 20, 2017
Perhaps this happened during one of Seven Sharp’s ad breaks as they awaited the news from Winston Peters?
Just popped out for a snack during the ad break. pic.twitter.com/AoFNdc6GT9— Perfect Mike Hosking (@MikePerfectHosk) October 19, 2017
Hauraki’s Matt and Jerry say “Mike Hosking is on suicide watch after communist chicky babe steals election #LikeMike #Decision17”
Mike Hosking is on suicide watch after communist chicky babe steals election #LikeMike #Decision17 pic.twitter.com/WYr2DC1Yic— Matt & Jerry Show (@mattandjerry) October 19, 2017