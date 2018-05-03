Russell Crowe posts bizarre 'creepy' clip

Russell Crowe has stunned fans with a bizarre new video he posted to Instagram.

The Kiwi star took to the social media platform to share the clip which shows him brushing his hair and beard.

That's it. No fanfare, no banter. He simply brushes away while dramatic music plays in the background, before suggestively raising his eyebrows at the camera.

A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) on May 2, 2018

He captioned it: "The actor prepares...".

A number of others have hinted the accomplished actor may be preparing for a movie role as Santa Claus.

Some have commented that the clip is "So creepy", "crazy" and that they "hope your...phase is over soon". However, the bizarre post has garnered more than 90,000 thousand likes and more than 1000 comments so far.

One fan summed it up: "The simple things that entertain us all - love it".