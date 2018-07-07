Rob Fyfe and Sara Tetro's Hollywood wedding revealed

Congratulations to A-List business dynamos, former Air NZ CEO Rob Fyfe and former New Zealand’s Next Top Model host Sara Tetro who married in a romantic rooftop ceremony in Hollywood last weekend.

The couple — who became engaged early last year — enjoyed a pre-wedding break with friends in Palm Springs at the Coachella Valley Music festival in April.

They chose an exclusive "only those in the know" location for their celebrations — the chic Petit Ermitage, West Hollywood Hotel, which sits in the famous neighbourhood between Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, and which is a favourite of pop-star Lorde.

The setting is discreet, with its entrance covered in ivy and climbing foliage. The hotel is famed for its wild roof-top parties, its French Bohemian decor and fabulous art collection.





The rooftop of the Le Petit Ermitage hotel in Hollywood.

Spy understands many of their guests stayed at the hotel, making the ceremony a lift-ride away. The guest list included celebrity chef Josh Emett and wife Helen Cranage, PR lady about town Jade Hurst, Andrea Plowright from 62 Models and director of Craggy Range Vineyard Mary-Jeanne Hutchinson.

Tetro, 49, made a stunning bride, wearing a platinum-blue ruched sleeveless dress with a deep V neckline, and her handsome groom Fyfe, 57, donned a midnight blue suit, and with a nod to the quintessential neighbourhood, a yellow and white pin-striped shirt, worn with open neck.

The celebrations continued the following day with an after-match held at Nobu in Malibu before a honeymoon in Palm Springs. We wish the couple every happiness for the future.