The Ridges reunite for special birthday

Matthew and Sally Ridge reunited to celebrate their son Boston’s 21st birthday party last Saturday night at Matthew and his new wife Chloe Liggins’ flash pad in Pakuranga, East Auckland.

Sally’s partner Glenn Cotterill attended, along with her children with former partner Adam Parore, Astin and Mclane.

Boston’s sister Jaime and best mate KJ Apa sent their best from Los Angeles, with Jaime celebrating the occasion, toasting her brother with a bottle of Moet.

“Glenn and Matthew get along very well, it was great to get together,” Sally Ridge said. “Boston had a day out on the water with his mates and then we all had a great night celebrating at Matthew’s. Boston and KJ were born a week apart and celebrated their birthdays in Melbourne a couple of weeks ago.”