Richlister's daughter gets engaged over New Year

Rich lister Steve Owen’s daughter Kimberley has had an exciting start to the New Year, an engagement.

For the past few years, the Owens have been living abroad, enjoying a lavish life between houses in Maui (next door to the Keys), a London pad in Belgravia and a super yacht in the Mediterranean, rolling out the hospitality to ex-pat Kiwis, including Casey and Ali Williams.

Kimberley has had a romantic proposal over the festive break, from her English property developer boyfriend Greg Slade, 38.

“Greg proposed over dinner in Gstaad, in a private chalet that was made of glass and it was snowing outside, so was beautiful.”

Slade organised a surprise celebration party with friends after dinner. Kimberley described the evening as perfection, although she was sad Kiwi friends were not there. The couple are due home this month and will have the Kiwi celebration then.