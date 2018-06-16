Kiwi Rich Lister’s private tour of The White House

Jet-setting Rich Lister Steve Owen has taken advantage of his friendship with the Kiwi in Donald Trump’s camp, Chris Liddell, to enjoy a tour of the White House.

A source tells Spy Owen was attending a charity gala in New York with his new fiance Katherine Scott, when he received a call from Liddell — the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Co-ordination — inviting him to Washington for a tour.

Being a weekend, we understand the dress code was not spelled out, but sources tell Spy that Owen’s cap and jeans “All-American” look was fine for the occasion.





Steve Owen and his fiancee.

Security is extreme at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but Liddell has access to all areas.

Owen got to explore the West Wing and the Oval Office — though he did not sit in the President’s seat as rules don’t allow that.

Owen made his money in property and investments. He has a house on Maui next door to former PM Sir John Key and has had many famous Kiwis join him on his superyacht in the South of France.

He has always had a keen interest in politics and we hear his trip to Washington put this into overdrive. Could it whet his appetite for a future tilt at the Auckland mayoralty?