Remembering Paddy Gower’s greatest hits

Everyone knows Newshub political editor Patrick Gower takes his broadcasting role extremely seriously.

News this morning has revealed that Paddy is exiting the Beehive, stepping down from politics to take on a new role as National Correspondent for Newshub.

Paddy has never been one to mince his words, especially when it comes to live news bulletins… Remember this?

And that’s not the only time Paddy’s told the world what’s what. Last year, he dished out some harsh advice for disgraced MP Colin Craig, telling him: “Get out, shut up, you’re a loser.”

Paddy’s been front and centre for some key moments in NZ history. Like the time John Key sat down with Barack Obama for a natter in the Oval Office.

John Key. Barack Obama. Oval Office. White House. A post shared by Patrick Gower (@patrickgowernz) on Jun 20, 2014 at 2:02pm PDT

But he’s not always so serious. Turns out Paddy is a big fan of both Baywatch and The Bachelor, as we learned from this promo clip.

Gower moved to Wellington as a political reporter for the NZ Herald before getting the call up from Three, where he worked under Duncan Garner for several years.

There’s no word yet on who will replace Paddy but Three says an announcement will be made soon.