Rebecca Gibney takes the South Island to the world

Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney is off to the Emmys in a moon boot. Her show Wanted, which she created and starred in, has been nominated for best drama in the upcoming International Emmy Awards in New York on November 20.

The nomination is for the second season, where the Thelma & Louise-style road series was shot in the South Island and features Kiwi actors including Dean O’Gorman. This week Gibney announced Wanted had also been picked up by Netflix, which is a coup for Kiwi tourism.

Gibney, 52 and her husband Richard Bell — who together head R and R Productions — along with their son Zac, 13, made Queenstown their home during filming, but made the move permanent this year.

Gibney, who enjoys trekking the Routeburn Track, found a trip back to Australia and walking her dog a little bit more hazardous, and last week broke her foot.

“During development I wrote in a book every day, International Emmy over and over again, (I know — it was a little like The Shining.) I even cut out pictures and added them because right from the start I believed that if we worked hard and focused on our goals we could achieve anything,” Gibney wrote on social media this week.

“Well, in a few weeks we are off to the Emmys in New York. (Okay, I may be in a moon boot but so what!) Not only that but Wanted will launch worldwide on Netflix tomorrow. My point is, you can make things happen, you just have to believe in yourself and those around you. Thank you to everyone who helped make our little idea a reality. We are truly blessed and forever grateful.”