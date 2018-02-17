Reality heat on the islands and in the kitchen

Just as well the last day of filming Heartbreak Island in its northern Fiji location, was aptly shot on Valentine’s Day this week, allowing the contestants to dodge the expected onset of Cyclone Gita.

Avi Duckor-Jones, last year’s winner of Survivor NZ’s grand $100,000 prize, became Spy’s spy, reporting back to us on his recent visit and how the competitors were going in their quest to win the $250,000 on offer this season, coming soon to TVNZ 2.

“I had the fantastic opportunity of visiting the new location for Survivor NZ Season 2 and meeting the new contestants. The location is stunning, and extremely different from Season 1 in Nicaragua.

“The camp, where the tribes will be living, can only be described as beautiful but brutal. With cracked mud as the “beach“, teeming with ants, and little room to hide from the intense heat, the conditions were trying even the most hardy contestants.

“We have a hell of a season ahead of us. These guys are hungry, and a strong competitive streak was simmering very close to the surface with every single one. I honestly think every contestant I met could win this game. With a great mix of strategists and athletes, we are definitely in for some huge blindsides and epic challenges.





Matt Chisholm and Avi Duckor-Jones.

“These guys are ready to play, and they are ready to play hard,” said Duckor-Jones.

The heat will also be intense in the My Kitchen Rules NZ kitchen where filming will start for the show’s 4th season tomorrow.

Hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans flew into New Zealand this weekend just in time to watch themselves on our screens on the Aussie version and size up the New Zealand contestants.

Today, Feildel will cook up a storm with fellow star chef Phillip Davenport at a sold-out lunch at Stonyridge Vineyard on Waiheke Island.

“We’ve had such a ball filming MKR NZ, eating some great food, and meeting some lovely people. When we were approached about doing another series we said yes straight away,” said Feildel.

“We want the contestants to keep it simple, respect the produce and just show us what they can do. Don’t bring the bells and whistles, we just want to see what these guys can cook for us.”

It’s been a busy time for the French chef. Last month the 43-year-old married long-time love Clarissa Weerasena and this week he makes his feature film debut as Andre Mont Blanc in Aussie flick The BBQ.

No word yet if Weerasena or Evans’ Kiwi wife Nicola Robinson, will be meeting up with their hubbies on this side of the Tasman around the cooking competition’s filming.