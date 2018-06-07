Rave reviews for Kiwi film in Oz: 'My face hurts'

They've already cracked New Zealand, now the team behind hit film The Breaker Upperers are heading to Australia.

And it seems like they're cracking them up too.

Madaleine Sami and Jackie Van Beek are the creative team behind The Breaker Upperers, the film that follows a business that helps couples part ways.

It's already hit the all-time top 10 films in New Zealand, and now it seems set to do the same in Australia.

The Breaker Upperers was one of the opening films at the Sydney Film Fest, and those that saw it have been raving about it.

One said "my face hurts" from laughing so much at the film. Another called it "just an incredibly funny heartwarming film".

Read some of the opening night reviews below.

OMG The Breaker Upperers is so outstanding... just an incredibly funny heartwarming film. Congratulations. #SFF pic.twitter.com/lhENqWJD7g — Dan Ilic (@danilic) June 6, 2018

The @breakerupperers was hilarious. Perfect opening night film @sydfilmfest! We especially enjoyed the girlpower and the brilliant moment of boyband-style dance moves. 💥🌟⚡️ — I Used to be Normal! (@boybandfangirl_) June 6, 2018

Hilarious! Opening night hit. The Breaker Upperers @sydfilmfest Kiwi magic! — Simone Whetton (@SimoneWhetton) June 6, 2018

Just watched @breakerupperers at @sydfilmfest - film so loveable and it has been touched by god (aka @TaikaWaititi) and featured one of my top 5 baes @AJemaineClement. A film that genuinely gets 5/5 heartbroken sobbing kiwis. — Jessica Appleseed (@notacountrystar) June 6, 2018

The very funny people behind the very funny @breakerupperers - It opened the #SydFilmFest tonight and I may struggle to laugh that much again for the rest of the fest. pic.twitter.com/9lJ9dTpKvp — Richard Gray (@DVDBits) June 6, 2018