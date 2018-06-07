Rave reviews for Kiwi film in Oz: 'My face hurts'

Thursday, 7 June 2018, 1:36PM
The Breaker Upperers.
They've already cracked New Zealand, now the team behind hit film The Breaker Upperers are heading to Australia.

And it seems like they're cracking them up too.

Madaleine Sami and Jackie Van Beek are the creative team behind The Breaker Upperers, the film that follows a business that helps couples part ways. 

It's already hit the all-time top 10 films in New Zealand, and now it seems set to do the same in Australia. 

The Breaker Upperers was one of the opening films at the Sydney Film Fest, and those that saw it have been raving about it. 

One said "my face hurts" from laughing so much at the film. Another called it "just an incredibly funny heartwarming film". 

Read some of the opening night reviews below.

