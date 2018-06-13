Radio hosts trade insults live on-air
The Hits hosts got a bit awkward and personal in the studio this week.
Toni Street and Sam Wallace have been playing a game called ‘Radio Chicken’.
It involves the morning show hosts revealing the things that annoy them the most about the other person.
Street slammed Wallace for his gross nose-picking habit, and he then called her a “nasty b****.”
Toni also called him out for “wearing 12-year-old boy flat peak caps”.
He thinks she wears “old lady clothes”.
Watch above to hear all of their hilariously brutal comments.