Radio hosts trade insults live on-air

The Hits hosts got a bit awkward and personal in the studio this week.

Toni Street and Sam Wallace have been playing a game called ‘Radio Chicken’.

It involves the morning show hosts revealing the things that annoy them the most about the other person.

Street slammed Wallace for his gross nose-picking habit, and he then called her a “nasty b****.”

Toni also called him out for “wearing 12-year-old boy flat peak caps”.

He thinks she wears “old lady clothes”.

Watch above to hear all of their hilariously brutal comments.