Radio hosts 'piss themselves in kayak'

There's one big problem for Sam Wallace and producer Lulu as they take to the waves for today's show.

Where do they go wees?

The pair are rowing from Mission Bay to Waiheke Island to raise funds for Plunket, and are livestreaming the experience on Facebook.

The pair got off to a good start and in good spirits, as they paddled into mellow waves and low wind conditions with the sun shining.

But during an interview with Olympic kayaker Ian Ferguson they admitted last week they were worried about toileting.

"What most people do is they pee in the boat and they have a sponge in there and they sponge it out," Ferguson told the shocked hosts. "You sit in your own pee."

Tune into Sam and Lulu's journey below!

The trip is expected to take up to three hours.

DONATE here to Plunket.