Radio host shares priceless pics from the past

Braces, fringes and brushes with pop elite – Sarah Gandy has shared an absolutely priceless photo archive of her first days in radio land.

Gandy, who co-hosts The Hits’ morning show with Sam Wallace and Toni Street, shared her hilarious photo library as the station counts down the top 500 songs from the noughties.

Some of the pictures include her meeting top 2000s acts such as Good Charlotte, Usher, Lily Allen and even Justin Timberlake donning pink shorts.

Don’t worry Sarah, we can all relate to your questionable fashion choices.

See the epic throwback snaps below: