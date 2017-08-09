Shorty star pops the question
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Wednesday, 9 August 2017, 9:55AM
Flava host and Shorty star Pua Magasiva has dropped down on one knee and popped the question to his gorgeous gal Liz.
In a cute post on Instagram you can see the couple on the steep snowy slopes of the Remarkables, after what looks like a romantic helicopter ride.
“Congratulations to our skux deluxe @pua_magasiva for getting engaged to his beautiful wahine Liz! And yes, we would love to be in your line! #yeahright #OffTheMarket#Remarkables”
Pua also shared a lovely selfie of the pair in Queenstown enjoying the gondola post- proposal.
“On the #gondela with #mylove #queenstown #wineoclock🍷”
Congrats team! We wish you the very best.