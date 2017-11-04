Prepare for fight night on Married at First Sight

You’ve heard of the Pretty Committee. Now the boys from Married At First Sight are returning fire with The Witty Committee. Luke Cederman, whose marriage to Lacey Swanepoel came to an abrupt, early end, has teamed up with wrestler and teacher Haydn Daniels to form their own alliance.

Cederman, having departed the show, left it to Daniels to attend the first MAFS dinner party, with his on-again, off-again wife, former bachelorette Bel Clarke and her fellow Pretty Committee members, Vicky Gleeson-Stokes and Ben Blackwell. By all accounts it is trainwreck TV, with a spectacular fight leading to the show’s producers literally having to come in and break things up.

A Source told Spy:

“It was clear some people walked into the party with an agenda. The tension in the room was clear from the start. What starts as a bit of bathroom gossip, develops into tension that dominates the dinner for eight.”

The all-out fight between the show’s unashamed diva and Real Husband wannabe, Blackwell and “The Hulk” Daniels erupts across the table, with such cutting language you couldn’t script it if you tried.

Gleeson-Stokes is said to be in fine Pretty Committee form, stoking the fire with glee and lighting the fireworks. Does her husband Andrew Jury support her during the fight?

Does Blackwell’s husband Aaron Chisholm earn the unrequited love he desires from his man by standing up to Daniels?

Will this mean finally we see the end of Daniels’ and Clarke’s marriage? In real life Daniels has a wrestling gig on today, headlining at Cowles Stadium in Christchurch, ironically called the Sole Survivor.

Filming has recently taken place for the show’s reunion special which screens, not live, but next Monday night – perhaps a sensible decision by Three.

This week expect hangovers, expert counselling and a week apart from each other before the spouses decide whether to stay together for good next Sunday.

Those who watch the social media accounts of the MAFS’ contestants will have noted Blackwell and Daniels have baited each other ever so subtly this week. After tonight they will both need to do some explaining; ironically in real time we understand the pair have become friends.