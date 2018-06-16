PM’s baby comes before DWTS

Shavaughn Ruakere will forgive her high-profile supporter PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford if they miss watching her on Dancing With The Stars tonight.

While Ruakere will be dancing to avoid elimination, it’s New Zealand’s first couple’s due date.

“It’s funny how life goes,” Ruakere told Spy. “While my ex-boyfriend prepares to have a baby with the leader of our country, I’m being flung around the floor on a live TV dance show. What’s more challenging? Childbirth or watching David Seymour twerking? That is the question.”





Jacinda and Clarke.

Ruakere has found herself in the bottom two for two weeks running and says it has been intense.

“Going through it two weeks in a row has been awful. People all round me were crying on Monday night’s elimination show. The audience, the judges, our fellow contestants, Suzy [Cato] and me. So many people have told me they were crying, watching at home. To be honest I thought we were gone for sure. It was a very bittersweet feeling.”

This week, she and partner Enrique Johns learned two dances — a couple dance and a group performance.

“Stress levels are peaking, but I love my group and we’re going full noise. It’s going to be very entertaining.”

Such is the pressure on dancers and crew, the judges who were due to host a party on Wednesday in a bid to earn themselves more PR have postponed to ensure as many cast and crew can attend.