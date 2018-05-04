PM addresses 'controversial' Clarke rumours

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed some of the "controversial" rumours about her partner Clarke Gayford.

The PM spoke with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells on Radio Hauraki and they got straight to the point.

"It would be wrong of us not to address some of the...rumours that have been swirling around," Jeremy said.

"You can either confirm or deny these rumours," he added, before listing a selection of hilariously tongue-in-cheek rumours.

Ardern was a surprisingly good sport too, giving answers including, "It was one time, just one time"; "No, that one's not true" and "I'm giving that one a 50/50".

There was, however, one rumour she was unable to answer: "I'd have to say I don't monitor [that]...I can't answer that...I didn't realise this was so controversial."

