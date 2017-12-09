PJ's hilarious on-air gaffe over Aussie guest

Jase and PJ may have moved across the ditch but they're still sending laughs back home.

In a recent interview for their breakfast show on Melbourne's KIIS 101.1, Jase decided to see if PJ could recognise their celebrity guest.

A post shared by Jase & PJ (@jaseandpj) on Jan 7, 2018 at 11:05am PST

They brought in well-known music critic, producer and former Countdown host Molly Meldrum, and then Jase had PJ guess who he was.

It didn't go well.

Meldrum watched as poor ol' PJ struggled to nail down his name: "Is your name Molly? Molly... Malcolm, Meldge, Meldgem, Meldrum... Molly Meldrum?"

A post shared by Polly Harding (@pjdeejay) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

There was a brief moment of celebration, but then PJ put her foot in it again by adding: "I know! You're a very prominent musician here in Australia."

The others quickly corrected her but she went on to admit she thought he was a member of AC/DC. Watch here:

Ah well, you win some you lose some - gotta love PJ's confidence though!

Jase and PJ still host ZM's weekday drive show from 4pm.