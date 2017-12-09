PJ's hilarious on-air gaffe over Aussie guest

ZM's Jase and PJ are now bringing their lols to Aussie too. Photo / Instagram

Jase and PJ may have moved across the ditch but they're still sending laughs back home. 

In a recent interview for their breakfast show on Melbourne's KIIS 101.1, Jase decided to see if PJ could recognise their celebrity guest.

They brought in well-known music critic, producer and former Countdown host Molly Meldrum, and then Jase had PJ guess who he was. 

It didn't go well. 

Meldrum watched as poor ol' PJ struggled to nail down his name: "Is your name Molly? Molly... Malcolm, Meldge, Meldgem, Meldrum... Molly Meldrum?"

 There was a brief moment of celebration, but then PJ put her foot in it again by adding: "I know! You're a very prominent musician here in Australia."

The others quickly corrected her but she went on to admit she thought he was a member of AC/DC. Watch here:

PJ actually recognised today's celebrity guest! There's was just one problem...

Ah well, you win some you lose some - gotta love PJ's confidence though!

Jase and PJ still host ZM's weekday drive show from 4pm. 

