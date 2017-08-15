PJ’s worst date surprise yet

Radio host PJ Harding celebrated her birthday on the weekend and there was one surprise that topped all the rest.

Her ZM co-host Jase teed up a First Dates NZ audition for her – without her even knowing.

“Count to ten and take of your blindfold” he says in a video capturing the awkwardness.

Needless to say, PJ was stitched up yet again: “I can’t tell if this is a piss-take or not?”

During her interview, the First Dates producer asks her all sorts of personal questions like when she feels most lonely.

“Sundays and on cold nights,” says PJ.

Also, what kind of awards she’s won:

“I won the kindness cup at primary school, I won the most enthusiastic senior hockey player.”

Harding pretty much dug her own grave when she finished saying:

“I’m pretty flexible on dates…there’s probably nothing I wouldn’t do…that sounds bad, no, I mean I have standards… haha, that just sounds creepy!”

“Oh my god, this is just so embarrassing.”

We hope she finds love, or at least some ‘flexibility’ on her first date!