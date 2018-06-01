Warriors star welcomes baby girl

Congratulations to Warriors’ star import Blake Ayshford, 30, and his beautiful new wife, graphic designer Kiwi-born Maria Hahipene.

The couple — who moved here from Sydney two years ago, with their children Mason, 6 and Marley 4 — welcomed baby sister Tatum on March 24. After seven years together the Botany-based couple married just before Christmas in a picturesque beachside wedding.

“Since the wedding not much has changed except obviously a new baby and Maria taking my name, which she took a while to get used to but is happy for the whole family to have the last name,” Ayshford told Spy. “We are loving life and the laidback vibes In Auckland and think this is where we will probably settle after footy.

“When the family comes to home games, if it’s not too late, the kids love getting on the field after the game and I love being able to see them at this age as they can take a lot more in.”