Peter Burling and Blair Tuke’s victorious return to NZ

This week will be the second major welcome home within a year for teammates in The America’s Cup and Olympic sailing, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, who left to compete against each other in the Volvo Ocean Race last September.

This time around, a huge flotilla of boats, including a handful of rich-listers’ Super Yachts, will be welcoming them and the other teams of the Volvo Ocean Race. The six yachts — carrying nine Kiwi sailors, are currently sailing the Pacific, fighting it out to be the first boat home in Auckland to win the races leg 6.

Home Base will be Te Wero Island on the Viaduct, which is being turned into the Volvo Ocean race entertainment hub. The places to be seen there are the Stoneleigh Courtyard, which opened on Thursday and The House of Peroni designed by Angus Muir which opened on Friday.

Spy hears lots of socialising by all teams is expected at the Stoneleigh Courtyard, with the biggest night of course being the day of the boats’ arrival in town, at this stage looking like this Tuesday or Wednesday. Whether Burling’s boat Team Brunel or Tuke’s boat MAPFRE come in first won’t be the end of any rivalry. Once in Auckland, the boats compete in two races: an In-Port Race on March 10, and a Pro-Am Race Series on March 16.

Before that, as custom dictates, those from the home port take their fellow crewmates out for dinner. Tuke is taking the MAPFRE crew out to Ostro at Britomart and Burling will take fellow Team Brunel crew members for a big evening at the Viaduct.

After the In-Port Race on the 10th both Tuke and Burling will be VIP guests at the aptly-themed Mumm Yacht Club marquee at Auckland Cup Day at Ellerslie.