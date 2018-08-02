Pebbles Hooper and Jess Quinn’s fiery social exchange

Fierce debate has been raging on social media after a well-known Kiwi blogger wrote about rehoming the family dog to reduce stress.



Now, social media influencer and Dancing With the Stars competitor Jess Quinn has waded into the issue, taking aim at those criticising Abby Plested for her decision.



Young mum Plested writes about family life on her blog Honey We Are More but sparked outrage this week when she wrote about rehoming her two-year-old weimaraner Sai.



Abby and her husband Daniel are expecting their third child and felt they could no longer care for the dog properly.



"I felt like we were not giving Sai the attention he needed," she wrote. "As a big dog who needs walking twice a day it was not possible for us."



Plested soon found herself at the centre of a social media storm, as hundreds of people condemned her decision, including Pebbles Hooper.



Posting a series of stories on Instagram, Hooper criticised Pested and called for her followers to join her in condemning the blogger’s actions.



Quinn, who has more than 187,000 followers on Instagram, then joined the debate, hitting back at Hooper, who she accused of bullying.



“I am 100% done with the pain you've caused people I love, I genuinely do not care what your reasoning is, it is disgusting,” she wrote.



But it didn’t end there. Hooper fired back, justifying her comments, saying: “Her privilege and ignorance caused this. Don't come at me because she's too sheltered to recognise her disgusting behaviour."



And finally: “Let me remind you that I have been at the mercy of NZ media and social media for the ignorant and f***ed up comments I made in the past. Without having my arse handed to me in the most public and brutal way, I never would have been forced to reflect, learn and grow. Let Abby be blessed by the same life lesson.”