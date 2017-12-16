Paul McCartney calls Kiwi radio hosts ‘naughty little boys’

Sir Paul McCartney is in New Zealand to play a one-off live show and Hauraki’s Matt & Jerry got the chance to interview him.



The cheeky lads asked him about writing music on acid, bucket bongs and if he thinks the Queen is sexy.



They also put him through the infamous 'Thank You For Your Honesty' questions.

Of which he had some interesting answers…

So, Paul McCartney have you been drunk or tipsy in the last month?

“Yes.”

Have you ever killed an animal bigger than an insect?

“No.”

Have you ever pashed a man?

“No.”

Was the Virgin Mary really a virgin?

“Yes.”

Do you trim your downstairs?

“Haha no!”

Have you ever done wees in the shower?

“Yes.”

Have you ever stolen anything?

“Yes.”

Is the Queen sexy?

“Haha yeah man! Haha you are very naughty little boys aren’t you! So bend over, hand me that cane… you’re getting a damn good whacking!”

Watch the full interview above.