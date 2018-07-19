Partners' revenge: The annoying things Toni and Sam do

This week on The Hits’ Radio Chicken segment Toni Street and Sam Wallace share what annoys them most about their partners.

In response, Toni’s husband Matt and Sam’s girlfriend Sarah (a.k.a Bobo) had a right of reply.

Toni’s worst habits include leaving “days and days” of clothing all around the house, stacks of books and magazines by her bed and never reading them, and she “insists on buying white sheets and towels and then proceeds to get foundation and fake tan all over them.”

Sam’s bad habits are also leaving clothes everywhere around the house, flicking gum into the rubbish bin but always missing and leaving it on the floor, and leaving his toenail clippings on the carpet in his lounge.

