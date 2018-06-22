Parris scoops up big Pacific Legacy prize

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has been awarded the Pacific Business Trust Legacy Award for 2018.

Goebel has contributed hugely to the arts and youth culture within the Pacific community and has created a legacy for Pacific people, young women in particular.

The award was presented to the star last night at Eden Park by Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Social Development and Disability Issues, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage and Pacific Peoples.

“This recipient has already made her mark on the global stage of her chosen profession. We could not think of a better Pacific person to honour as the inaugural recipient,” said Ms Sepuloni.

Accepting her award, Parris said “this is special because it’s being acknowledged by my people and for my culture. It’s important because it made me who I am, and the Polynesian traditions are reasons I stood out in the industry.”

Parris tweeted: “What an amazing night!! Tonight I was awarded the Pacific Legacy award at the Pacific Business Awards. I couldn’t help but cry as they announced my name and the whole room stood up. This means the world to me to be acknowledged by my people. Proud Polynesian thank you so much.”