Paddy Gower’s medical shock: ‘I’ve been going blind’

Popular TV reporter Patrick Gower has revealed he was “going blind” before he had surgery to save his eyesight last year.

Gower was diagnosed with pigmentary glaucoma in July last year, a common form of glaucoma for people under 40.

Now, he’s shared his story for the first time to support Glaucoma NZ.

“I have glaucoma. I have been going blind. But I saved my sight - and you can too. #Glaucoma” he captions his Instagram video.

“I’m so thankful I was getting regular check-ups, otherwise I would never have known I had glaucoma,” he says.

“In the final days of the 2014 election campaign, I had a detached retina. It required major surgery. It has no link to my glaucoma but I did start getting regular check-ups afterwards.”

“Thanks to that bad luck with my eyes it meant I was more vigilant about my eye health and glaucoma was picked up at the earliest possible point.”

After his glaucoma diagnosis, he immediately underwent laser surgery on both eyes.

“The surgery relieved the pressure and I have to use eye drops twice a day for the rest of my life to keep the pressure down.”