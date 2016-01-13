NZ's cutest celebrity engagements

Justin Bieber caused a sensation this week when he confirmed he and model Hailey Baldwin have got engaged.

Sharing a cute Instagram snap of Baldwin planting a kiss on Bieber's cheek, the popstar told his fiancee he was "committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you, loving you patiently and kindly".

"You are the love of my life, Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Bieber wrote.

Naw.

So it got us thinking about some cute engagement stories and announcements closer to home. How did these Kiwi celebrity lovebirds pop the question (and share the news with the rest of us)?

Art Green and Matilda Rice

New Zealand's original Bachelor NZ power couple got engaged in September last year, with Art Green choosing to propose to Matilda Rice during a holiday in Rarotonga (with a team from Woman's Day in tow).

As news leaked that Green and Rice had some big news to share, the couple finally confirmed their engagement via some cute, loved-up Instagram snaps.

"So something quite exciting happened in Rarotonga," Rice told fans. "I got to pat a giant Trevally named Gina! Oh and also, we got ENGAGED!

"Actually pinching myself that I get to wake up to that face every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Art Green."

Green responded by saying he'd "got a bit of sand on the knee and made it official".

"Looking forward to the rest of my life with this amazing woman."

TJ Perenara and Greer Samuel

Last month saw All Blacks star TJ Perenara asking his girlfriend Greer Samuel to marry him.

The couple, who have been together for eight years and are parents to fur baby Roni, shared their own loved-up snap to Instagram to announce their happy news.

"When you ask your best friend to marry you and she says yes," wrote Perenara.

Samuel has since tried to show off her engagement ring in what she said was her best attempt at staging a "fancy photo shoot".

"My darling did so well in choosing a beautiful centrepiece for my engagement ring and did the smartest thing ever by letting me design my own band," she wrote of her new sparkler.

"Not only do I have something gorgeous to look at, but I know that I had input in the finished product along with him, which makes it just that little bit more special."

A post shared by Greer Samuel (@greer_louise) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:56pm PDT

Kate Cameron and Brandon Hiini

Former Bachelorette Kate Cameron's love life cranked into top gear shortly after her stint on the second season of The Bachelor NZ.

She met her partner Brandon Hiini days after she finished filming the show – and was pregnant with their daughter Lucy just a few months later!

Two months after their baby girl arrived, Hiini took Cameron for a walk along the beach and proposed using a ring he had tied to the collar of their dog, Alfie.

Cameron shared the news with her Instagram followers in a photo from the beach that day, complete with her mascara running down her face with happy tears.

"Of course I said yes!" she wrote.

Ardie Savea and Saskia Hartmann-Hechenberger

All Black Ardie Savea also decided to propose marriage to his partner shortly after she gave birth to their first baby.

He and Saskia Hartmann-Hechenberger got engaged late last year, just days after the arrival of their daughter, Kobe. The couple have been dating since they were 15 and 16 years old.

Savea popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond ring and posted an Instagram snap of his little family to celebrate the news.

"Asked my girl to marry me and the rest is history... so frickin happy!!" he wrote.

Makere and Kurt Gibbons

Soon after TV presenter Makere Gibbons got engaged to long-time love, Kurt Gibbons, she told Woman's Day that she had started to think he would never pop the question.

The couple had been together for seven years before Kurt proposed on a Mexican beach in 2015.

"It was perfect," Makere told the magazine. "I just dropped my bag full of things and started crying. I didn't even look at the ring. When I did, I was like, 'Oh my God, it's so big!'"

(It was a four-carat princess-cut diamond, just in case you were wondering.)

A post shared by Makere Gibbons (Bradnam) (@makeregibbons) on Jun 14, 2016 at 12:15am PDT

Richie and Gemma McCaw

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw chose his Facebook page to announce his engagement to longtime girlfriend Gemma Flynn at the beginning of 2016.

"I've had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky," he wrote.

"Gemma said 'yes'! It's been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny central Otago. Here's to a great year ahead."

The couple wed in Wanaka a year later amidst a media frenzy.

Anna Hutchison and Mike Gillespie

Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison got engaged to long-time beau, Hollywood manager Mike Gillespie, last year during a holiday in Europe.

Gillespie popped the question in Paris, presenting his love with a 2.25-carat Asscher-cut diamond ring.

Hutchison told Woman's Day she was taken by surprise by the romantic gesture.

"He'd caught me completely off guard. It was so rad. We're both very emotional, so we cried and cried, then hopped in a taxi and celebrated with a fancy dinner overlooking the Eiffel Tower."

Anika Moa and Natasha Utting

But we think Anika Moa's proposal of marriage to wife Natasha Utting takes the cake for romance.

The singer popped the question using a Meadowlark ring in 2015 – and apparently did so while "on the couch in my favourite black lucky undies with the holes in them".

She told Woman's Day: “Natasha was sitting there in her dressing gown with [our son] Soren, and I just got down on one knee and said, 'Babes, will you marry me?'"

The cute couple wed two years later in a ceremony at Auckland's Bethells Beach.