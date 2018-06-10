NZ’s biggest young Hollywood stars have finally met

Our favourite Kiwi Hollywood superstars have finally met and have taken over Melbourne’s Comic Con.

Riverdale star KJ Apa and Deadpool actor Julian Dennison met for the first time at the Australian event while promoting Dennison’s movie Deadpool 2 and Apa’s Netflix show Riverdale.

The pair made sure they got some cute bro-mance snaps.

"Blessed to meet this guy, God bless for everything bro," Julian wrote.

"The bro, making some serious movements in the US. PTL bro," KJ shared.

We certainly hope these two lads collaborate on screen soon!