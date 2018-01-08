NZ Bachelor contestant Lily returning to TV

The Bachelor NZ’s Lily McManus was a stand-out personality from 2017’s season and it looks like her sassy attitude has won her another place in the US version of the reality TV show.

The feisty 21-year-old will be returning to The Bachelor Winter Games, which will air in New Zealand next month.

In an Instagram post, McManus shared one of her ‘vanilla promo photos’.

“Can now reveal through generic vanilla promo photos that I will be competing in this years @bachelorabc’s winter games representing team New Zealand, airing on ABC February 13th.”

The show also features previous Bachelor contestants from all around the world and will star other Kiwi, Jordan Mauger from The Bachelor NZ season two.

With these characters in the mix, it will be an interesting show to watch – that’s for sure!