Naz and Jordan set to star in new reality series

Jordan Mauger is off to represent New Zealand at the winter games.

No, not the actual Olympic winter games, a #TheBachelor Winter Games, in which former Bachelor stars will compete in some winter sports because apparently, we've not hit peak reality TV.

The Bachelor Winter Games is described by the ABC network as "an ode to The Winter Olympic Games”, which will see contestants from the reality dating show come from around the world to compete.

Mauger, who was New Zealand's Bachelor in season two, was confirmed for the spinoff series overnight in a tweet by Mike Fleiss, the creator and producer of The Bachelor in the US.

Meet Jordan, #thebachelor from New Zealand. He is just one of many international cast members competing in The Winter Games... pic.twitter.com/nb6Opn7eOc — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) November 9, 2017

And it looks like Naz is set to join in too, saying on her Instagram story that she just got her US visa approved and was heading off for US TV show, but couldn't give any details.

If that's the case, it looks like the snow won't be the only thing that's icy.

Naz was given the flick right at the end of season two when Mauger picked Fleur Verhoeven instead.

He then broke up with her before 24 hours had even passed.

Better luck in the games, team.