Madeleine Sami's thrilling new role

Is Madeleine Sami the busiest actor in New Zealand right now?

She recently returned from the South by Southwest Film Festival in Texas where The Breaker Upperers received massive critical acclaim. The third series of Funny Girls, which she directs, is back on Three on Friday night starring Rose Matafeo, Laura Daniel, Brynley Stent and Kimberley Crossman.

And Sami is back on set in a lead role in TVNZ’s new psychological thriller series The Bad Seed.





Sami joins an all-star cast including Dean O’Gorman (The Hobbit, Trumbo), Matt Minto (Shortland Street, The Blue Rose) and recent Toronto Film Festival Rising Star’, Vinnie Bennett (Human Traces), in the new series which is based on the popular books of award-winning New Zealand author Charlotte Grimshaw.

If that's not enough, she’s balancing parenting with wife Ladyhawke aka Pip Brown.

“It’s been difficult at the moment balancing promo for The Breaker Upperers, shooting The Bad Seed and having a 6-month-old baby, but I’m holding it together with the help of my friends and family,” Sami told Spy.

“It’s exciting for me to move on to a big drama like The Bad Seed because I have been working on comedy for the last year and I like to mix it up and have a bit of variety.”

The Bad Seed, which started filing last week, focuses on Ford and Simon Lampton, two brothers from a dysfunctional family with a dark history.

Simon has escaped his past to become a successful obstetrician living in the best part of town with the perfect family. Older brother Ford, once estranged and still rough around the edges, is staying in the spare room and appears to be the only outward disruption to Simon’s controlled life.

But when the Lampton’s neighbour is brutally murdered, Detective Marie da Silva’s (Sami) routine investigation draws the household into a hurricane of scandal.

The series will screen on TVNZ 1 but a date has not yet been set.