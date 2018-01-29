MKR's Manu reveals REAL reason he tied the knot

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel revealed last month that he is now a married man.

Today he divulged to Sarah, Sam and Toni the real reason he and bride, Clarissa Weerasena, decided to finally tie the knot after being together just shy of a decade.

"We’ve been together 8 years," Manu said, "It was just to please the mother-in-law.

"We signed a piece of paper [and that was it]."

When asked what a celebrity chef like himself eats at his own wedding, Manu’s answer was surprising.

"You know what, food was probably last on our list," he explained.

"There was only 20 of us [at the wedding], we went to hide in a private resort in Mission Beach, Queensland away from everyone. It was a really small party and we had a good time."

Although the food wasn’t that important to Manu on his big day, he did reveal that they feasted on seafood and even had a whole lamb on a spit for the intimate event.

This article was first published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.