MKR finalist hits back at the haters

Tomorrow night the heat reaches boiling point in the kitchen as the two remaining MKR teams — friends Heather Andersen and Mitchell MacDonald go head to head against husband and wife Chris and Rebecca Wright — to see who will be crowned champions and pocket the $100,000 prize.



Andersen has taken her fair share of online heat for her biting one-liners at the dinner table.



“Social media went absolutely nuts with hate for us after episode one. I have been really taken back by how much people are invested in the show. It is really sad that people see me on telly and then decide that I deserve to be bullied. I have a thick skin, I read the comments and just think to myself, oh well, if that makes them feel better about themselves then go for it,” she told Spy.



“The reality is, we were in stitches every night at the table with the teams bantering together — but of course not everything makes it to the final episode, so it’s a shame the nation didn’t get everything.



“The only time that anything has got to me is when someone says that my family must be disappointed that they are related to me. My family and friends have been so unbelievably supportive of me. They know me and love me for my honesty and loyalty. I am fiercely defensive of my family and I think people need to remember that I did the show, not them, and those comments affect them more than me.”



No matter what happens tomorrow night, Andersen is a winner — she ran into old schoolmate Matt Hunter at a party and love has blossomed.



She is planning a tattoo to remember the show by.



“Like the MKR logo, a knife or something alike. I’m thinking of getting it on my foot.”