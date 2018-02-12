Millie Elder-Holmes’ welcomes ‘little hippo’ to family

Monday, 12 February 2018, 10:58AM
Millie Elder-Holmes and her boyfriend Kostas.
Millie Elder-Holmes has settled into her new Grecian home with boyfriend Kostas Saripapas and have welcomed a gorgeous new family member, Miko.

Millie purchased the purebred English bulldog from CA Bulldogs in Southern California which specialises in exotic bulldogs and promises “worldwide hand delivery” with a ‘Puppy Nanny.’ 

In a cute Instagram post Millie shares the first photo of her new fur-baby in their hometown of Thessaloniki.

“That side eye though...welcome to our family little hippo ♥️ #Miko #englishbulldog

The CleanEatzNZ blogger also posted an adorable snap of them snuggling in bed.

“Three in the bed and the little one farts and will not roll over #miko

In the comment section, Millie thanks the CA Bulldogs company.

“Thank you so much, he has the most amazing temperament also, I’m so in love.”

Kostas and Millie had a brief break in their relationship last year. 

But they seem to have worked things out and she says “I have this funny feeling 2018 is going to be magical.”

