Millie as you’ve never seen her before

Millie Elder Holmes looks to have settled comfortably into her new Greek Island home with boyfriend Kostas and their gorgeous fur-baby, Miko.

Not only has Elder Holmes become a homeowner in the southern Grecian island of Santorini this year, but also she’s rebranding herself and her social media presence.

Formerly known as ‘Clean Eatz NZ’, Millie has decided ‘Finding Millie Elder’ fits her brand more as she focusses on lifestyle, health and wellbeing as a whole, and not just a food blog.

Taking to her Instagram story she explained how she’s changed since starting out on her social media journey.

“I have wanted to change for a long time, but when I started I was all about food but now I’ve grown and passed many hurdles I think my journey has become more about finding myself,” she wrote.

She has also collaborated with famous European photographer Chaltcev, who documented this momentous change in her life.

“Throwing caution to the wind” is how she described the striking images.