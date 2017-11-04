Mike McRoberts and Paula Penfold split

Media power couple, Newshub 6pm anchor Mike McRoberts and his wife, award-winning journalist Paula Penfold, have separated after more than 20 years of marriage. Spy understands that McRoberts recently moved out of the family home. Neither he nor Penfold had any comment to make to Spy on their separation.

Early last year, after many years together, Penfold, 48, left MediaWorks to work at Fairfax Her career began at Radio New Zealand and continued at TVNZ, then TV3, where she worked on 60 Minutes, 3rd Degree, 3D and 3D Investigates.

McRoberts also began his career at Radio NZ in 1984, also worked at TVNZ and joined TV3 as a reporter in 2001, making a name for himself visiting war-torn regions around the globe.

The pair have two teenagers and Spy understands their privacy is the number one priority at this difficult time.

McRoberts, 51, has been hitting the marathon trail hard, running the Tauranga Marathon in early October and doing the Auckland Half Marathon last Sunday in his best time to date.