Mike McRoberts just broke the internet

Mike McRoberts is normally admired for the snappy suits and calm smile he wears while presenting Three’s 6pm news bulletin.

But a shirtless snap posted by the 51-year-old after competing in Wellington’s Ocean Swim over the weekend has earned McRoberts a whole new group of admirers.

McRoberts posted the photo on Twitter yesterday, saying he’d finished his swim during a “gorgeous day in Wellington”. He also said: “I’ll be back.”

Just finished first ever “OceanSwim. Gorgeous day in Welly, thanks to all involved @scottricenz - I’ll be back :) pic.twitter.com/BQN89yub6r — Mike McRoberts (@MrMikeMcRoberts) January 27, 2018

But fans were quickly drawn to McRoberts’ cut upper torso, with the post quickly being liked and shared.

One viewer commented: “who knew mike mcroberts was a high key zaddy SHOOK”.

Another said: “Daaaaaym Mike.. I can't watch the news properly, ever again." And a third said: “Thank you for this beautiful gift Mike.”

One commentator just wrote: “Hummunahummuna.”