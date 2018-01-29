Mike McRoberts just broke the internet
- Monday, 29 January 2018, 12:02PM
Mike McRoberts is normally admired for the snappy suits and calm smile he wears while presenting Three’s 6pm news bulletin.
But a shirtless snap posted by the 51-year-old after competing in Wellington’s Ocean Swim over the weekend has earned McRoberts a whole new group of admirers.
McRoberts posted the photo on Twitter yesterday, saying he’d finished his swim during a “gorgeous day in Wellington”. He also said: “I’ll be back.”
But fans were quickly drawn to McRoberts’ cut upper torso, with the post quickly being liked and shared.
One viewer commented: “who knew mike mcroberts was a high key zaddy SHOOK”.
Another said: “Daaaaaym Mike.. I can't watch the news properly, ever again." And a third said: “Thank you for this beautiful gift Mike.”
One commentator just wrote: “Hummunahummuna.”